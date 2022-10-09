Boxing: Michael Pacquiao wins first amateur fight

Michael Pacquiao, the son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, was successful in his initial foray into combat sports.

Michael outpointed Nathaniel Ruiz in their amateur bout staged at BF Parañaque Phase 1 Gymnasium on Sunday.

The fight was part of the Kamao ng Kabataan: Parañaque Edition card.

Michael is the second among Pacquiao's children who decided to follow the footsteps of their legendary father.

His brother Jimuel also dabbled in boxing, even training at Freddie Roach's famed Wild Card Boxing Gym.