PVL: PLDT slips past Army in 5-set thriller

PLDT hammered out a tough 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11 win against UAI-Army in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna, Saturday.

Guest player Elena Samoilenko led the High Speed Hitters in a thrilling finish, marking her PVL debut with a 35-point performance.

The 6-foot-5 Russian got backing from Chin Basas, who scored 11 points, Mika Reyes, Dell Palomata and Ceballos scored 10 points each and Dimaculangan added 7 markers for PLDT, which scored 66 attack points, 15 more than Army.

The two squads went back and forth until Samoilenko and Reyes gained control for PLDT, 13-10, with back-to-back kills.

Samoilenko then secured the win for the Speed Hitters with a backrow attack.

Army, which yielded 21 unforced errors, drew 17 points apiece from Laura Condotta and Royse Tubino.

PLDT will next face Open and Invitational Conference champion Creamline on Tuesday, while UAI-Army battles Akari next week.

