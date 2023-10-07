UAAP: Huge fourth quarter powers UE past FEU

Action between FEU and UE in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of the East mounted a great comeback against Far Eastern University to improve to 2-1.

The Red Warriors fended off the Tamaraws, 65-58, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Gjerard Wilson led a 25-8 fourth-quarter run by UE after he delivered 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Precious Momowei finished with a 15-point, 17-rebound game.

Rey Remogat also provided spark with his eight points and four assists.

Down 50-36 in the third frame, the Recto-based squad charged a 22-0 run that bridged until the 3:11 mark of the fourth period to overtake FEU, 58-50, after three free-throw makes by Remogat.

A three-pointer by Bautista helped FEU get to as close as four, 62-58, with still over 40 seconds left a few plays after, but an and-one play by JM Talabut sealed the deal for UE, allowing them to get their second win in three games.

LJ Gonzales led FEU with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, and an assist, and Mo Faty and Jorick Bautista got 12, and 11, respectively, but their huge meltdown resulted in their third loss in as many games.

The Red Warriors will lock horns against Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday, October 11, 1 PM at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, while The Tamaraws’ next assignment will be against league-leading University of the Philippines on the same date and venue at 11 AM.