UAAP: UE fends off FEU, ends 15-game losing streak

UE's Kyle Paranada in action against FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East (UE) has won a UAAP game for the first time since 2019, after the Red Warriors held off Far Eastern University, 76-66, on Wednesday afternoon at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

In their second game of UAAP Season 85, the Red Warriors got a career-game from Kyle Paranada to end a 15-game losing streak. It is their first victory since October 30, 2019, when they outlasted National University, 79-77, to end Season 82.

Paranada exploded for a career-best 25 points and hit a pair of key field goals in the final four minutes to cool down the Tamaraws, who had trimmed what was once a 21-point lead to just eight points.

Related video: