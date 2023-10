Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Adamson University Soaring Falcons needed an additional five minutes to outlast the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

Adamson held on in the thrilling final minute of overtime to barge into the winning column of the tilt via a 79-76 win over the Growling Tigers at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

The Falcons now improved their record to 1-1 while UST suffered its second straight loss.

Full story to follow.