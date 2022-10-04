LOOK: ASEAN Basketball League announces return

MANILA, Philippines -- The ASEAN Basketball League, which was last held in 2020, on Tuesday announced that it is set for a comeback.

On its social media accounts, the ABL declared that "we're back," though it has yet to announce more details of its upcoming competition.

"The COVID-19 pandemic crashed into all our lives in early 2020. Millions of lives were lost and families [were] devasted on many levels around the world," the league said.

"After almost three years, the world is now getting back onto its feet. Now, we pick up the pieces, get back into training, and prepare to showcase the best regional basketball experience for our fans."

The ABL's 10th season was officially cancelled in July 2020, after the league board recognized that "there is no safe way to complete the remaining fixtures."

At the time, the Philippines was represented by San Miguel Alab Pilipinas with Jimmy Alapag as the haed coach.

In April, the ABL held a 3x3 event, before putting up the Pre-SEA Games Challenge 2022 later that month.

