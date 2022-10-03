UAAP: Coach calls on Adamson supporting cast to step up

Jerom Lastimosa (7) of Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons during their match against the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University will need more production from its supporting cast in order to get off the ground in UAAP Season 85, head coach Nash Racela said.

Expected to contend for a Final 4 spot in the men's basketball tournament, Adamson's campaign got off to a poor start when they were beaten, 69-60, by University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They had no answer for UST's Nic Cabañero (33 points), while their star point guard, Jerom Lastimosa, was limited to 10 points in 33 minutes.

"UST played well. They had a great game plan. They really made it hard for us, especially Jerom," said Racela after the game. "That's something we will see a lot more in the tournament."

UST's defense was keyed in on Lastimosa, forcing the guard to give up the ball. The Tigers dared the other Falcons to beat them, which they ultimately could not do.

Joshua Yerro had 13 points but made just five of 14 shots, while Didat Hanapi went 4-of-13 from the field for ten points. Joem Sabandal, Adamson's other veteran guard, was 2-of-11 from the field for nine points in 20 minutes.

Racela noted that for the most part, Lastimosa reacted correctly to the defense that UST employed against him.

"The things that they did, we talked about it, they really forced Jerom to give up the ball. It's something we saw last year also," the coach explained. "I really feel si Jerom has been doing the right things, giving the ball up kung kinakailangan."

"Now it's up to the other guys to really step up to the plate and face responsibilities head on. They don't really have a choice," he stressed.

Racela pointed out that plenty of the shots they took were open, but the Falcons simply couldn't make them.

Adamson was able to get within three points with under a minute to go off a Lastimosa triple, but Cabañero responded with a clutch jumper for a 65-60 lead with 41.6 seconds left. The loss was sealed for Adamson when Sabandal turned the ball over out of a timeout with just 25 seconds to go.

"It's more on the other guys contributing. I don't know, if you look at the stats, we took a lot of open shots, ibig sabihin, nagkaroon ng opportunities 'yung iba," said Racela.

"You have to deliver. Ganoon talaga. And UST, again, made the right decision in making us choose in a forced shot by Jerom and open shots by the other guys," he added.

The Falcons will try to bounce back on Wednesday when they play defending champion University of the Philippines at the PhilSports Arena.

