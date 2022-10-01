UAAP: Cabañero stars as UST shocks Adamson

Nic Cabanero (9) of the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers during their match against Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Behind a career performance from Nic Cabañero, University of Santo Tomas pulled off an 69-60 shocker over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in their first game of UAAP Season 85, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Cabañero exploded for 33 points to power the Growling Tigers to an upset of the season's hosts, who had been tabbed as a dark horse contender for a Final 4 spot.

Not much had been expected from the Tigers in Season 85 after they lost veteran Sherwin Concepcion to an eligibility issue, while promising rookie Kean Baclaan bolted for National University. But Cabañero did the heavy lifting on offense, and UST's defense kept Jerom Lastimosa in check en route to the opening day victory.