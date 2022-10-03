The Akari Power Chargers. Photo courtesy of Akari.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Akari Power Chargers will make their professional debut against Cignal HD when the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference starts on Saturday, October 8.

The league will be on the road at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna for its opening day, which will see PLDT and Army face off at 2:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the HD Spikers will welcome the Power Chargers to the league.

F2 Logistics will make its highly-anticipated return after taking a break in the Invitational Conference on Tuesday, October 11 against Chery Tiggo at the PhilSports Arena.

Below is the full schedule of the elimination round:

The showdown between sister teams Choco Mucho and Creamline will take place on Thursday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Nine teams will compete in the conference, with the elimination round following a single round-robin format. The top four teams will qualify to the semifinals for another round robin, with the top two advancing to a best-of-five finals series. The third and fourth teams will play for the bronze in a best-of-three affair.

The Reinforced Conference is tipped to conclude on December 8 at the latest.

