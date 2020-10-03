LIVE BLOG: LA Lakers vs Miami Heat (2020 NBA Finals, Game 2)

LeBron James looks to pass while Jimmy Butler pressures him in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday (US time). Mark J. Terrill, AP

LeBron James has no trouble keeping his Los Angeles Lakers' dominant victory in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals in perspective.

The Lakers shook off a slow start to lead the Miami Heat by as many as 32 points on the way to a 116-98 win, but James insisted it was no time to celebrate.

Game 2 tips off Saturday at about 9 a.m. (Manila time).

"I've experienced moments in my career where you have all the momentum in the world and you felt like you had the game under control, and one play here or one play there could change the course of a series or change the course of a game," James said.

Los Angeles could fall into some false sense of security, though, given that head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat will be without starters Bam Adebayo (neck and shoulder) and Goran Dragic (foot) in Game 2 because of injuries.

The Heat's Jimmy Butler and his supporting cast will have to step up quickly to fill the void left by an All-Star big man and an experienced playmaker.

In Butler's words, to make this series competitive against James, Anthony Davis and the juggernaut Lakers, Miami must play flawless basketball.

"We talk about how damn near perfect that we have to play, and that was nowhere near it," Butler said.

Spoelstra added: "We're much better than we showed tonight (Wednesday). I don't have my message right now, but I've got a night to figure it out." -- With a report from Agence France-Presse