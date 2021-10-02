Courtesy: ESL Mobile Challenge livestream

MANILA—All-Filipino League of Legends: Wild Rift squad Team Secret qualified for the SEA Championship 2021 Grand after completing a 3-2 reverse sweep against Thailand's Buriram United in the lower bracket finals.

Down 2-0 in the series, Team Secret went on to win 3 straight games, climbing their way from the ground up to qualify for the Grand Finals of Wild Rift's biggest SEA tournament.

Team Secret dominated from the get-go of Game 5, securing the first 4 kills, and taking the drake within the first 10 minutes of the match.

The Pinoy squad went on to take kill after kill in the proceeding minutes, leaving Buriram United with no room to breathe and with just 4 kills compared to their 15.

Breaking into the finals automatically gave Team Secret a slot in the Horizon Cup, the game's inaugural global tournament, to be held in Singapore next month.

Team Secret started in the upper bracket, losing in a reverse-sweep against Vietnam squad SBTC Esports in the upper bracket semifinals to be sent down to the lower bracket.

In the lower bracket, the all-Pinoy squad managed to stay alive, sweeping Taiwan squads ONE Team and Flash Wolves in the lower bracket quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

With the results, Buriram United will end the tourney at third place.

Team Secret will try to exact revenge against SBTC Esports, to win the title as Southeast Asia's best and take the biggest share of the $200,000 prize pool, Sunday afternoon.

