Wild Rift: Vietnamese squads send PH teams out of Summer Super Cup playoffs

Photos courtesy of Team Secret and Amihan Esports' Facebook pages

MANILA—Philippine League of Legends: Wild Rift squads Amihan Esports and Team Secret were shown the door at the Summer Super Cup: Icon Series after losing to Vietnamese squads in Round 2 of their respective playoff matches Saturday.

Local Wild Rift champs Amihan Esports were eliminated by SBTC Esports on Day 2 of the playoffs.

SBTC took the first two games. Amihan then caught up to force a deciding match but ultimately fell in Game 5.

Local finalist Team Secret was the next Pinoy team eliminated, falling to Cerberus Esports in yet another 3-2 matchup in the afternoon.

It was back and forth for Team Secret and Cerberus in their clash. Cerberus was just a sliver of HP away from busting Team Secret's Nexus and ending the game early, but good defensive plays helped the Filipino team survive and eventually force a decider.

Cerberus ultimately came out on top.

The playoffs were held in a single-elimination format through a best-of-5 series.

Amihan and Team Secret qualified for the tournament after finishing as the top two teams in the Philippine Pro Gaming League Wild Rift Summer this year. Amihan claimed the title against Team Secret in a 3-2 matchup last May.

A prize pool of $150,000 is at stake in the tournament. Both Amihan and Team Secret entered the playoffs after placing 1st and 2nd, respectively, in their group qualifiers.

ROSTER

Amihan Esports

Karl Ken “KARLLL” Bautista

Jelson Anthony “Jelson” Ayon

Miguel Adrielle “Mitsura” Gavin

Richard “Demon” Lara

Beaver-Ed “Orthros” Villanueva

Team Secret

Eleazar “Azar” Salle

Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan

Morris “Core” Raymundo

Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia

Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz

James “Hamezz” Santos