Filipino weightlifter John Ceniza competes in the 19th Asian Games. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Filipino weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza just missed a podium finish in the 19th Asian Games on Sunday at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Ceniza placed fourth in the men’s 61 kilogram class after lifting 134kg in the snatch and 163kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 297.

He was just a kilo short of North Korea's Kim Chungguk, who took bronze with a total of 298kg by snatching 127kg and completing a clean and jerk of 171kg.

Fabin Li of host China registered a new Games record total of 310kgs. He also reset the old Asian Games mark after carrying 143 in the snatch prior to lifting 167 in the clean and jerk.

North Korea's Pak Myongjin got the silver by totaling 307 on 136kg in snatch and 171kg from clean and jerk.

Earlier, Pinay weightlifter Rosegie Ramos finished fifth int he women's 49kg on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Zamboanguena lifted 87 kilograms in her third snatch attempt and registered 103 in the clean and jerk for an effort of 190 in the total.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando (women’s 64kg) will see action on Monday.

Meanwhile, former Asian champion Vanessa Sarno will compete in the women’s 76kg on Oct. 5.