UAAP: FEU fends off DLSU to start UAAP women’s hoops

FEU’s Josee Kaputu vs. DLSU, October 1, 2023. Photo by UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) — Far Eastern University victoriously opened the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Tamaraws defeated De La Salle University, 75-68, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Leading FEU were Josee Kaputu, who poured 27 points and nine rebounds, Queenie Aquino with 13 markers, and Jamerin Delos Santos with 10.

After leading in the majority of the contest, at one point even being up by 15 early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Tamaraws saw themselves ahead by seven in the final quarter despite multiple efforts to pull away in the earlier parts of the game.

But Julie Manguiat hit a booming triple at the 7:36 mark of the fourth to allow the Morayta-based squad to extend their lead to 10 once again and distance themselves from the pesky Lady Archers squad.

La Salle managed to close into as low as six, 66-70, after a turnaround jumper by Ann Mendoza with a little over 40 ticks remaining in the game, but that was the last stand of the Lady Archers as Kaputu’s midrange conversion pretty much sealed the deal for FEU.

Mendoza shone the brightest for DLSU with 23 markers, 10 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals, while Angel Villava-cua and Luisa Dela Paz contributed 10 and nine, each.

The Lady Tamaraws’ next assignment will be against the powerhouse National University on October 4 at 3 PM, while the Lady Archers will face rivals Ateneo de Manila University on the same date at 11 AM.

Both games are to be played at the Adamson Gym.

The Scores:

FEU (75) -- Kaputu 27, Aquino 13, Delos Santos 10, Manguiat 9, Nagma 5, Salvani 4, Caringal 3, Ong 2, Paras 2, Dela Torre 0, Lopez 0, Del Prado 0, Cabahug 0, Antonio 0.

DLSU (68) -- Mendoza 23, Villava-cua 10, Dela Paz 9, Binaohan 7, Sario 7, Paraiso 6, San Juan 5, Bojang 1, Bacierto 0, Delos Reyes 0.

Quarterscores: 24-15, 42-33, 55-46, 75-68