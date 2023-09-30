UAAP: Yu, Enriquez shine as NU stuns Ateneo

NU center Omar John dunks against Ateneo in their UAAP Season 86 first round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA — National University started their UAAP Season 86 stint with a huge victory over the defending champions.

The win came after the Bulldogs dominated Ateneo de Manila University, 77-64, on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City

Pat Yu and Steve Nash Enriquez scored 12 and 10 markers, respectively, while Jolo Manansala scored nine and Mark Padrones scored eight.

The Bulldogs raced to a 23-15 start, though Ateneo was able to stay within striking distance after the first 30 minutes. But NU charged a 10-to-nothing run to start the final frame to extend their lead at 18, 65-47, after a triple by Manansala and a bucket by Mike Malonzo with 6:44 remaining.

Yu then fired a booming triple to create the biggest lead at 20, 70-50, with 3:59 left in the game, right before Sean Quitevis gave the Blue Eagles their first field goal at the 3:38 mark of the same frame.

Still, the Jeff Napa-mentored squad’s advantage was just too much for the Ateneans as they dealt the reigning champions a rough start to their campaign in defending the UAAP title.

On the other hand, Quitevis and Gab Gomez led their squad with 12 markers each.

The Blue Eagles will next lock horns against rival De La Salle University on Wednesday, October 4 at 4 PM, while the Bulldogs are set to battle Far Eastern University on the same date at 11 AM.