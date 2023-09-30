Philippine Sibol’s last-ditch ambitions to make a dent in its 19th Asian Games esports’ campaign ended in a 0-1 setback to Uzbekistan in the Group Stage action of Dota 2 matches late Friday evening at the Hangzhou Esports center.

The loss put the Eljohn Andales-led Sibol squad out of contention for the quarterfinals, allowing Uzbekistan to move to the next stage with its two-game sweep of Group A.

Sibol acquired the services of Bleed Esports star Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, reinforcing the lineup dominated by players of Polaris Esports.

Sibol earlier gained confidence on its chances when the Filipino gamers prevailed over India.

But Uzbekistan, powered by safe laner Kyailhek Tairov, strengthened its bid after they also got past India in the earlier matches.

Uzbekistan will next face Nepal for a semifinals berth.

China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia also joined Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals.

The country's representatives to Dream Team Kingdoms 2 ended their campaign at 5th place, while the Sibol PUBGM Team finished at 4th place in the elimination groups behind Korea, Thailand, and Myanmar

Earlier, the John To-led Philippine Sibol team dropped out of contention in the Dream Three Kingdoms 2 quarterfinal of the esports event making its debut in the Asian Games.