N. Korea's Ri sets world record in Asian Games women's weightlifting

North Korea's Ri Song Gum competes in the Women's 48kgs weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 20, 2018. Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE/File.

HANGZHOU, China -- North Korea's Ri Song Gum set a new world record Saturday to win gold in the first weightlifting event of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the women's 49kg class.

She lifted a combined 216kg (92kg snatch, 124kg clean and jerk), one kilogram greater than the previous mark held by China's world champion Jiang Huihua, who had to settle for silver with a total of 213kg.

Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen took a surprise bronze on 199kg as Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu of India could only come fourth.

Chanu failed with her last two clean and jerk attempts at the 117kg she needed to get onto the podium.

The Philippines' Rosegie Ramos, competing in her first Asiad at 19 years old, lifted a combined 190kg from 87kg in the snatch and 103kg in the clean and jerk to finish in fifth place.

It was the 25-year-old Ri's second consecutive Asian Games gold, having won the now-defunct 48kg in Jakarta five years ago.

Later on Saturday women will lift in the 55kg division, which is also expected to be a China v North Korea showdown for medals.

The men will be under the weightlifting spotlight on Sunday for the first time, with China expected to dominate.

World record holder Li Fabin is a hot favorite to take gold in the 61kg division, with fellow Chinese world record holder Chen Lijun in the 67kg category.

