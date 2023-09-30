IN PHOTOS: UAAP Season 86 opens in style

The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The UAAP officially kicks off Season 86 at the MOA Arena on Saturday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The UAAP opened its 86th season in style on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena, with the league celebrating its return to a pre-pandemic setup.

The University of the East is serving as the host of UAAP Season 86 -- the 10th time in the school's history that they have hosted the league.

"The purpose of this gathering is much-anticipated because it provides a colossal stage where many of the best Filipino athletes can showcase their talents and abilities," said UE President Dr. Zosimo Battad, also the president of the UAAP Board of Trustees for this season.

"We are truly blessed to witness the full on-site conduct of Season 86 of the UAAP on behalf of everyone at the University of the East," added UE Vice Chairman David Chua.

UE has set the theme "Fueling the Future" for this season. In the opening ceremonies, the school featured their homegrown talents through a modern ballet performance titled "Panunumbalik sa Sinimulan," choreographed by Gener Caringal.

The 20-minute opening spectacle featured the participation of the UE Silanganan Dance Troupe, UE Pep Squad, UE Drama Company, and the UE Men's Volleyball team.

Abdul Sawat, the captain of the UE men's basketball team, led the oath of sportsmanship, with all eight member-schools represented by 12 student-athletes each.