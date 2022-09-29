Floyd Mayweather to release documentary next year

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. (center) with Frontrow executives RS Francisco (left) and Sam Verzosa



MANILA -- Undefeated world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is presently in Manila for his new endorsement.

The 45-year-old Mayweather had just come from Tokyo, Japan, where only in the second round, he readily knocked out MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match.

In Tokyo, Mayweather also saw Filipino rival Manny Pacquiao. “I have to take my hat off to Manny,” Mayweather told ABS-CBN News. “He represents the Filipino culture like no other.

“[He’s an] unbelievable athlete with such great achievements. I’m very, very proud of Manny and I’m sure the Philippines, too. He’s a great guy. Manny is such a legend. He’s such a great fighter.”

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in the ring in May 2015. However, there is no chance Mayweather will agree to an exhibition fight with Pacquiao any time soon.

“I probably had all my hard fights from 1987 all the way to 2017,” Mayweather saod. “I just want to entertain the people.”

Even then, Mayweather is not crossing to combat sports. “I know my lane,” he insisted. “There are certain individuals who don’t know their lane. I know mine and I’m going to stay on my lane.

“I don’t know what the future holds. I am no longer chasing anybody for another exhibition [game]. If something goes my way and I’m interested, you may never know.”

Mayweather was simply thrilled to be back in Manila. He was last here in 2019 for a much-needed vacation in Boracay.

“Anyone wherever you’re located anywhere around the world, you should travel to the Philippines,” he said. “Cool place, cool people, great weather.”

Next year, Mayweather is set to release an extensive documentary about him. The project has started filming.

“I had a huge deal with one company and all behind the scenes from my life starting 1996 until I turned pro, the public will have a chance to see everything,” he said. “My children at home, me boxing so many different fighters, me traveling around the world.

“My story is so famous. Anyone in the Philippines can attest to it. They love Floyd Mayweather so much because I came from nothing... I was among those kids who didn’t have anything. But I had a dream. I had an ambition. I had certain goals I want to reach. The best thing I had, that a lot of people didn’t have, I had the best trainer in the world. My dad [Floyd Mayweather, Sr.].

“I was motivated. I was pushed. He told me I was great. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my father.”

Two years into the pandemic, Mayweather remains thankful that he was able to spend time with his loved ones. “Everything happens for a reason,” he said.

“In those two years, everyone around the world had a chance to appreciate their loved ones. I was able to grow closer to my children. I have a new grandson.”

While in Manila, Mayweather signed up as the first foreign endorser of Frontrow, the leading direct selling company.

Frontrow president RS Francisco introduced Mayweather as “the undefeated, the greatest of all time, my personal idol, my good friend whom we love so much, the greatest.”

To which the boxing champ immediately countered, “This is about giving back. This is about being positive. You guys have been unbelievable.”

The newly built, three-story Frontrow building along South Triangle in Quezon City, distinct with its black-and-red colors, was also inaugurated Wednesday and christened as the Mayweather building.

“I’m back in one of my favorite countries, the Philippines,” Mayweather said. “I want everyone to get onboard and support Frontrow, one of the best companies in the world.”

The past two years, Frontrow has been in outreach, helping people in need through its charity work, Frontrow Cares and Mayweather has become a partner in that venture.

“If I’m able to help Frontrow and Frontrow was able to help me, people from all walks of life need help.”

Related video: