Miami coach Erik Spoelstra welcomes third child

The Filipino-American head coach of Miami Heat Erik Spoelstra and his wife Nikki welcomed their first daughter Tuesday.

On Instagram, Nikki shared some snaps on her Instagram account, announcing the arrival of Ruby Grace, their third child.

This good news forced Spoelstra to miss the NBA media day ahead of the opening of the professional league’s new season.

Spoelstra is expected to miss the start of training camp this week in the Bahamas, and will likely join the Heat in several days.

In his 14 seasons as Miami’s head coach, he has only missed five games, two of them for the birth of his sons.

Last July, Nikki revealed that their four-year-old son is now in remission after a bout with a rare form of cancer.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared that Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma just a few days after his fourth birthday.

But after months of treatment and chemotherapy, Santiago got to ring the bell at the cancer wing of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, signaling that he is now in remission.

The Fil-Am coach went on to steer the Heat to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 win-loss record last season.

They lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

-- with reports from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News



