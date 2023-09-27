Where to catch UAAP Season 86 games

Handout

MANILA – As UAAP Season 86 is about to open, Cignal TV announced that they will offer another platform to catch the collegiate games live.

The new season of the UAAP, with a theme “Fueling the Future,” will also be available to sports enthusiasts in the Philippines and around the world through its OTT streaming platform, Pilipinas Live.

With the app, fans from anywhere in the world can watch the UAAP basketball season, which kicks off on September 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. They can enjoy the the new season of collegiate basketball games live and on-demand, via their mobile devices.

Fans will also be able to enjoy unique features on the Pilipinas Live app, such as multi-cam views and the fan stream of live games, in addition to original shows, game highlights, and other related content.

“We are thrilled to finally bring the UAAP to fans around the world, including those in the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong,” said Cignal TV’s first vice president and chief revenue officer Gerard Milan.

“UAAP Season 86 is the first of many sports properties that we plan to deliver to all Pilipinas Live subscribers, wherever they may be. Later this year, we will also showcase the live games from the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL), and Spiker’s Turf to fans in all countries where the Pilipinas Live app is available,” Cignal TV’s president and CEO Jane Basas added.

Pilipinas Live is available on the App Store and Google Play worldwide.

