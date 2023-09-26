Gilas Women 'excited, ready' for Asian Games debut

The Gilas Pilipinas Men's and Women's team hold a joint practice that is open for public viewing in Pasig City on September 14, 2023, as part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Gilas Pilipinas Women's team will make its long-awaited Asian Games debut on Wednesday at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Awaiting the Gilas Women in their first game of the 19th Asiad is Kazakhstan, a perennial contender that has made the quarterfinals in the last two editions of the Games.

While he acknowledged the significance of the match, Gilas coach Pat Aquino stressed that his players must be focused on the task at hand.

"The girls are excited and ready for their first Asian Games," said Aquino, who has steered the Gilas Women to back-to-back golds in the Southeast Asian Games as well to Divsion A of FIBA Asia.

"But we have to stay focused mentally and physically," he added.

Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.

Leading the way for the squad are veterans Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, and Janine Pontejos. They are joined by Chack Cabinbin, Louna Ozar, Khate Castillo, Katrina Guytingco, Stefanie Berberabe, Mikka Cacho, Monique Del Carmen, Andrea Tongco, and Camille Nolasco.

The Philippines is with Kazakhstan in Group B along with Hong Kong, and world power and two-time Asiad gold medalist Japan.

Against the taller Kazakhs, Aquino said the team needs to rely on its quickness and outside shooting.

"We have to have a strong start and control the tempo of the game. They are taller than us, so we have to take advantage of our speed and grit," added Aquino.



