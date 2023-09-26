NCAA: Cortez sizzles as San Beda dominates Arellano

The San Beda Red Lions.

MANILA (UPDATED) — San Beda University caught fire in their first game at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Red Lions torched Arellano University, 85-61, on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Jacob Cortez sizzled with 16 points, four of which came from three-pointers, while also putting up five assists, three rebounds, and two seals.

Damie Cuntapay and James Payosing scored 13 markers each, while Yukien Andrada and Peter Alfaro delivered 12 and 11, respectively.

Right from the opening tip, San Beda asserted its mastery of the Chiefs, and this allowed them to be up by as much as 33 while also never facing a deficit in the whole 40 minutes of action.

In addition, it was the Red Lions’ 14/33 shooting from the three-point area and their 22 assists that made magic for San Beda.

Arellano, meanwhile, was led by Jeadan Ongotan with 16 points and five rebounds, and Lorenz Capulong helped with 10 markers and nine boards, but all of these went for naught as they failed to score a victory in their first win.

The Chiefs also have a new coach in Chico Manabat, and their roster features nine newcomers after losing several key players from last season's campaign.

The Mendiola-based squad’s next assignment will be against Mapua University on Friday, September 29, at 4:00 PM, while the Chiefs are scheduled to face San Sebastian College-Recolletos on Saturday, September 30, at 9:30 AM.

Both games are to be held at the same San Juan venue.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 85 - Cortez 16, Payosing 13, Cuntapay 13, Andrada 12, Alfaro 11, Puno 5, Visser 4, Jopia 4, Tagle 3, Gonzales 2, Gallego 2, Torres 0.

ARELLANO 61 - Ongotan 16, Capulong 10, Valencia 8, Camay 7, Talampas 6, Mallari 3, Dayrit 3, Villarente 2, Abastillas 2, dela Cruz 2, Sunga 2, Yanes 0, Rosalin 0, Geronimo 0.

Quarterscores: 24-15; 57-26; 74-46; 85-61.