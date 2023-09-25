Courtesy: Blacklist International

MANILA - The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League-Philippines organizers fined Blacklist Academy for the "mismanagement" of its players.

Players were "not given enough food budget" and players' salaries were often delayed, MDL Philippines said in the findings it posted Monday night.

They found Blacklist Academy LTX (Lunatix) guilty of mismanaging the players "which resulted in the poor working conditions."

"Under these circumstances, MDL Philippines will impose a fine to Blacklist Academy, the officially-registered team to compete in MDL Philippines Season 2. We will coordinate closely with Blacklist Academy to improve their players' boot camp situation and fullfil their contractual obligations to the players," MDL Philippines said.

While the fine was undisclosed in the statement, MDL Philippines said it would be conducting workshops "to help empower players when dealing with similar situations and continue facilitating safe and open dialogue should any issues arise."

"MDL Philippines seeks to protect the well being of all players and the league does not condone any unfair treatment to the players. Let this be a clear signal to all teams to properly manage their players by giving them the best possible working conditions," MDL said.

Blacklist has yet to issue a statement on the fines, as of writing.

In a Spin.PH report, Blacklist Lunatix' manager Eviann Balquin alleged that they hardly received support from Team Lunatix, adding that he would only receive P2,500 to fund for the players' food.

Blacklist was on top of providing logistics such as phones, gaming chairs and transportation to the gaming venue. Following the accusations, Blacklist immediately axed its partnership with the embattled Malaysian organization.