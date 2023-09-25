FIBA: Kieffer Alas among Asia’s Top 5 U16 stars

Kieffer Alas. FIBA.

MANILA — Kieffer Alas is among FIBA Asia’s top 5 Under-16 stars.

The 6-foot-2 Alas, who led Gilas Pilipinas U16 to a fourth-place finish at the FIBA U16 Asian Championships by putting up 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.6 points in seven games in the tournament, was named as one of the tournament’s All-Star Five.

Completing the mythical quintet are New Zealand’s Lachlan Crate and tournament MVP Oscar Goodman, Australia’s Henry Sewell, and China’s Boyuan Zhang.

Alas helped Gilas youth book a ticket to next year’s FIBA U17 World Cup after he scored 29 huge points during their win against Japan in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

He also delivered nine rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in the World Cup-clinching victory.

The squad won four of its seven games and just fell short of bringing home the bronze medal after they were beaten by China in the semifinals.

Australia brought home the tournament’s gold while New Zealand settled for silver after they suffered a 79-76 defeat against the three-peating Aussies.