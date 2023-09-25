9-year-old Pinay skateboarder places 7th in park finals

Nine-year-old Mazel Paris Alegado gave a good account of herself in her first-ever appearance in the Asian Games.

The youngest member of Team Philippines placed seventh in the finals of the women's park event of skateboarding on Monday at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

She got her best score of 52.85 in her first run, before garnering 24.83 and 24.50 in her second and third runs.

Japan's Kusaki Hinano was the runaway winner of the event, putting up an 82.21 in her first run, an 87.78 in her second, before ending with a bang for a score of 88.87.

China's Li Yujuan (85.48) and Mao Jiasi (80.46) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Cho Hyunju of South Korea (78.97) placed fifth, followed by Japan's Sugawara Mei (73.85) and Cinta Nyimas Bunga of Indonesia (60.41).

Lin Yi-Fan of Chinese Taipei (45.99) was eighth in the event.

Alegado, who hails from Fontana, California, had qualified after scoring 56.96 in her second run in the qualifiers last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jericho Francisco Jr. just missed out on a podium finish in the men's park.

His second run was given a score of 83.58 -- just slightly behind Japan's Sasaoka Kensuke's 83.66 which was good enough for bronze.

China's Chen Ye took the gold with a best score of 84.41, while Japan's Nagahara Yuro won silver with a best score of 84.00.



