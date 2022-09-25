UAAP exec explains difficulty in introducing new sports

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP is open to adding new sports to its program but the process is not a straightforward one, the league's executive director has explained.

The UAAP has repeatedly been asked about expanding its program to add sports such as weightlifting and boxing, both of which produced medals for the country in the Tokyo Olympics last year. Esports has also been proposed as a new sport.

But Atty. Rebo Saguisag, the UAAP executive director, noted that introducing new sports is not as easy as simply plugging an event into their calendar.

"As far as the UAAP is concerned, kahit may gastos 'yan, madaling magpaliga eh, magpalaro. Kayang mag-organize, kung may konting gastos, okay lang 'yan," Saguisag said.

"Ang tanong is, can all eight schools actually form a new team, form a new item under their budget?" he added. "I know it sounds a little bit… nare-reduce sa economic issue, but it is what it is."

"Talagang may gastos 'yan to maintain all these teams."

UAAP President Fr. Aldrin Suan of Adamson University points out that there are certain events in the league program that still do not have the full participation of eight schools. There is no assurance that if they introduce a new sport now, all eight schools can compete.

"Kapag nagsimula ka ng event, para sa school, it's an economic burden 'yan eh. It's an additional expense. Scholarship to allowance, to food, to training, to salary ng coaches," Suan explained.

"Isa 'yan sa consideration na tinitingnan. Kaya medyo nahirapan punuin lahat ng sports events sa UAAP. Kaya to talk of another event is mahabang discussion pa sa ngayon," he added.

But Saguisag assured that they are not closing the doors on adding new sports. In recent years, they added 3x3 basketball into the UAAP calendar. At the moment, Saguisag says the inclusion of weightlifting and boxing is also on the table.

"We have been discussing this already for the longest time, and hopefully we may address it," he said. "Kasi let's face it, there are really emerging sports, and the landscape has changed already from the last time these policies were formulated."

"So pinag-uusapan siya continuously," he added. "But how long can they maintain? Is it really sustainable? So 'yun ang dapat unang sagutin. Can the schools actually form and maintain these new teams?"