NCAA: Bravo stars as Lyceum frustrates Benilde

LPU’s JM Bravo against the CSB Blazers at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the MOA Arena.

MANILA — Lyceum of the Philippines started their season with a huge statement win.

This, after the Pirates frustrated College of St. Benilde, 85-81, on Sunday at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

JM Bravo led Lyceum with 18 points, eight rebounds, and a steal, while Enoch Valdez, Shawn Umali, and John Barba scored 16, 14, and 11, respectively

Up by four, 83-79, the Blazers threatened to steal the game after Robi Nayve intercepted an inbound pass to convert a lay-in and cut the lead to two with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

But Shawn Umali stepped up for the Intramuros-based squad as he iced the game after sinking two free-throws to tally their first win of the season.

Earlier in the game, The Taft-based institution actually held a 13-point lead, but a huge 25-12 quarter from the Pirates helped them get back in the game and even build a lead as huge as 10.

Despite the win, LPU head coach Gilbert Malabanan wants his squad to keep their feet on the ground as they work to become one of the top squads in the league.

“It’s hard to tell,” he said when asked about finally being tagged as one of the favorites this year.

“Pero kasi lahat naman ng bagay pinagtatrabahuhan. Kung magre-rely tayo sa mga ganung salita, without the work, it’s useless,” he said.

Still, they are looking at it as a motivation en route to their journey to the top of the standings.

“We take it as one of our motivations,” the coach said.

On the other hand, Miggy Corteza led CSB with 21 markers and five blocks, while Robi Nayve, Migs Oczon, and Prince Carlos combined for 39 points with 13 markers each.

The Blazers were without reigning Most Valuable Player Will Gozum, who is serving a one-game suspension owing to his ejection in Game 3 of last season's finals.

Lyceum will look to clinch their second straight win when they face the Letran Knights on Wednesday, September 27, at 2 PM at the FilOil EcoOil Center, while CSB will try to enter the win column when they face the JRU Heavy Bombers on n Friday, September 29, at 2 PM, at the same San Juan venue.