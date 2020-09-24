WWE: Legion of Doom's Road Warrior Animal passes away

Wrestling legend Road Warrior Animal, half of WWE tandem Legion of Doom fame, has passed away. He was 60.

The family confirmed the new through Animal's Twitter page.

"At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers," said the short statement.

The cause of death was not specified.

His partner Hawk, whose real name is Michael Hegstrand, died back in 2003 due to a heart attack at the age of 46 .

Hulk Hogan was among those who mourned Animal's passing.

"RIP Animal, love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family," said the wrestling hall of famer.

The tandem, who wore face paint and Mad Mad-inspired spiked armor, was known as The Road Warriors in the American Wrestling Association, the National Wrestling Alliance, and World Championship Wrestling.

They later became known as the Legion of Doom in the World Wrestling Federation where their popularity reached its peak.

The WWE also paid homage to the fallen warrior.

"In memory of Joe Laurinatis 'Road Warrior Animal' 1960-2020," the wrestling promotion said in its official Twitter account.