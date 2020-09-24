LOOK: Casimero faces off with Micah ahead of title defense

Defending WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is all set for his 12-round title tiff with Ghana's Duke Micah.

"Quadro Alas" has met face-to-face with his challenger in the final presser before their fight in Connecticut on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Filipino champion, who posted pictures of their face-off, is confident making the 118-pound limit on the eve of the fight this Friday when the weigh-in will take place.

The fight will take place at Mohegun Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The 3-division champion Casimero (29-4, 20 knockouts) is highly favored to win the bout despite Micah's 24-0 record.

Casimero was supposed to challenge Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue for the WBA (Super), IBF, and Ring magazine bantamweight titles back in April. The triple title fight, however, was postponed when the pandemic broke out.

Inoue later backed out and opted to fight Australia's Jason Moloney instead.