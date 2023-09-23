Nxled taps Taka Minowa as head coach

Takayuki Minowa will call the shots for the Nxled Chameleons in their maiden campaign in the Premier Volleyball League, the team announced on Saturday.

Minowa was previously part of the coaching staff of the Saitama Ageo Medics in Division 1 of the V.League, as well as of the Japan women's national volleyball team that competed in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

Bringing in his expertise to the Nxled Chameleons is a multi-titled coach from the Land of the Rising Sun! 🇯🇵



Welcome to the Nxled Chameleons, Coach Takayuki Minowa! #Nxledアンリーシュド #NxledUnleashed 💚🦎🩶 pic.twitter.com/2A2qfDONi4 — Nxled Chameleons (@nxledchameleons) September 23, 2023

He is also the husband of star middle blocker Jaja Santiago, a longtime member of the Philippine women's volleyball team who now suits up for JT Marvelous in the V.League.

Minowa completes Nxled's coaching staff that also includes Rhenze Hu, Benok Villegas, and Vilet Ponce De Leon.

Nxled's roster is composed of Lycha Ebon, Camille Victoria, Krich Macaslang, Chiara Permentilla, Janine Navarro, Jho Maraguinot, Judith Abil, May Luna, Rachel Jorvina, Dani Ravena, Kamille Cal, and Maji Mangulabnan.

