Photo from PVL website

Mauricio "Moying" Martelino, a stalwart of Philippine domestic sports and a respected figure internationally, passed away on Wednesday. He was 86.

The Philippine Sports Commission confirmed Martelino's death on Facebook.

The Premier Volleyball League, handled by Sports Vision Management Group Inc., posted an article also confirming the development. Martelino, who served as SVMGI chairman, helped to form the group in 2004.

Known for his enthusiasm, Martelino was also involved in various organizations as he also became the secretary-general of Philippine Bowling and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' (SBP) predecessor Basketball Association of the Philippines.

He was also executive director of the 1978 FIBA World Championship besides being secretary-general at the Asian Basketball Confederation, the forerunner of FIBA Asia, in the 1990s.

SBP mourned the loss of Martelino and extended its deepest condolences to his family.

“With his vast knowledge and international experience, he was a true elder statesman whose contributions were always appreciated,” SBP president Al Panlilio said in a statement.

“The Philippine basketball community has lost a true pioneer but his imprint in our sport is indelible. His invaluable insights and wisdom will be missed.”

Martelino was also conferred with Order of Merit award by the International Basketball Federation in 1999, just one of six officials from FIBA Asia to receive the citation.

The Ateneo alumnus then served as lead consultant for the SBP in the 2010s. He is survived by son Ramon and daughters Letlet and Tina.