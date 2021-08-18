Photo from PVL Media Bureau

After winning the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) crown, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers received an invitation to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand.

Chery Tiggo earned a spot in the regional tournament alongside the women's national team.

The tournament will be held from October 1 to 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

“For the Asian Club Championship to be held in Nakhon Ratchasima from October 1 to 7, the teams invited are the national team and the champion of the PVL which is Chery Tiggo,” PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao said, according to TieBreaker Times.

The Crossovers should confirm their participation in the competition before September 10, the deadline set by the Thailand Volleyball Association.

Liao said the PVL champions have yet to accept the invitation. If they choose to decline, the runner-up Creamline Cool Smashers will get a ticket.

The league commissioner also revealed that national pool members Jaja Santiago, Dindin Santiago Manabat, and Mylene Paat can suit up for their commercial team in the Club Tournament.

Should Chery Tiggo represent the country, it will be their second time to participate in the international league after debuting in 2016, carrying the name of Foton.

They finished 7th out of 12 participating teams in the event hosted by the Philippines.

Chery Tiggo completed a comeback in Game 3 of the Finals to edge out Creamline and take the 2021 PVL Open Conference crown in an arduous battle, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8, in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Manabat poured a scintillating 32 big points, while conference and Finals MVP Santiago tallied 26 points, including four blocks.