PVL: Akari taps 3-time Olympian Rivera as import

Prisilla Rivera (left) of the Dominican Republic reacts during the Women's Volleyball preliminary round match between Dominican Republic and Japan of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, August 2, 2021. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

MANILA, Philippines — Aiming to make a big splash in their first foray in the Premier Volleyball League, the Akari Power Chargers have signed a three-time Olympian to be their import for the Reinforced Conference.

Akari announced on Wednesday that Prisilla Rivera of the Dominican Republic will shore up their team in their first campaign.

The 37-year-old Rivera brings a wealth of experience to Akari, having competed at an international level since 2001.

She has played for several club teams all over the world, most recently for Jakarta Pertamina Energi in the Indonesian Proliga.

In announcing Rivera, Akari touted not just her experience and skills but also her vocal leadership.

Rivera, who has played a variety of positions in her career, joins a youthful Akari squad bannered by Michelle Cobb, Jho Maraguinot, and Trisha Genesis.

The PVL Reinforced Conference will open on October 8.

Related video;