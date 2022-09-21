NCAA: San Beda continues mastery of San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions held off the San Sebastian Golden Stags, 78-71, to even their record in NCAA Season 98 on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye fired 20 points as the Red Lions improved to 2-2 in the men's basketball tournament. Peter Alfaro added 11 points, and JB Bahio had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Red Lions have so far alternated wins and losses in Season 98. With the result against the Stags, they bounced back from a loss to Lyceum last week.

San Sebastian also dropped to 2-2; the two teams are currently tied for fourth and fifth places in the team standings.

This is San Beda's ninth straight triumph against the Golden Stags. They led by as much as 23 points but had to hold on in the end game after the Stags came within two points midway through the fourth quarter off a split at the line by Kenneth Villapando, 67-65.

San Sebastian was still within three points, 70-67, with three minutes left after two free throws by Jessie Sumoda.

But Peter Alfaro knocked down two free throws of his own, and Bahio hit a crucial bucket that gave San Beda some breathing room, 74-67, with a minute and a half to play.

Sumoda finished with 19 points and six rebounds in the losing effort, while Villapando added 13 markers. Like the Red Lions, the Stags have struggled for consistency so far in Season 98, also alternating wins and losses.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 78 -- Kwekuteye 20, Alfaro 11, Bahio 10, Ynot 10, Cortez 6, Tagala 6, Cometa 4, Jopia 4, Andrada 4, Cuntapay 3, Visser 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 71 -- Sumoda 19, Villapando 13, Yambing 13, Desoyo 4, Felebrico 4, Escobido 4, Calahat 3, Shanoda 3, Altamirano 3, Are 3, Una 1, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Concha 0.

Quarters: 30-11, 46-36, 59-57, 78-71.

