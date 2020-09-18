NBA: Giannis wins back-to-back MVPs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks' do-it-all forward, has been named the 2020 NBA Most Valuable Player, US media reported Friday (US time).

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Antetokounmpo is the fifth player since the turn of the century to win the award on consecutive seasons, following Steph Curry, LeBron James, Steve Nash and Tim Duncan.

He is also only the third player in league history to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, behind Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

