Wendell Comboy sparked San Miguel to the PBA 3x3 Leg 2 Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen waxed hot from two-point range to stun the TNT Tropang GIGA, 20-14, and seal their spot in the finals of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Leg 2.

The Beermen made seven two-points in their semis affair, Sunday at the Robinsons Novaliches, to advance to the championship game.

Wendell Comboy went 4-of-8 from long distance and Ken Bono added three more two-pointers as the Beermen dethroned Leg 1 champions TNT.

The Beermen raced off to a 6-0 start behind their hot shooting, and never looked back despite TNT's best efforts to catch up.

Almond Vosotros and Samboy de Leon each had five points for the Tropang GIGA.

Meanwhile, the Cavitex Braves arranged a Finals showdown with San Miguel after holding off Meralco, 17-16, in the other semis game.

Jorey Napoles took charge for Cavitex, scoring 11 points and drilling the floater at the buzzer that sent them to the gold medal match.

Napoles went 7-of-9 from the field and also had five rebounds to fuel the Braves.

Alfred Batino led Meralco with six points. The Bolts will battle TNT in the third-place game in a rematch of the Leg 1 Finals.