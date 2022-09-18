Football: Makati FC Boys to play in Borneo Cup

Makati FC Boys U14 in the recently-concluded JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s tournament. MAKATI FC PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines -- The decorated Makati FC Boys Under-14 squad will compete in the Borneo Cup, scheduled for October 2-4 in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

In its first international competition in three years, Makati FC placed third in the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s, highlighted by a stunning 3-0 win over eventual Boys U14 champion SG Sports School.

In the 2019 Borneo Cup, Makati FC emerged as the boys U15 champions and bagged the silver medal in the boys U14 and U13 categories.

Bracketed in Group B, Makati FC will go up against Malaysia's DPM Sports School, Australia's AYFI and Football West, and Singapore's Turf City.

Makati FC needs to finish in the top two of the Group B table to secure qualification to the Boys U14 semifinal.

This is the 13th edition of the Borneo Cup, as the junior development competition returns after a three-year hiatus.

Makati FC Boys Under-14 have previously competed in international tournaments including the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden, Paris World Games and JSSL 7s.

This year, the Makati FC Boys U14 will be joined by Malaya FC and MSA as the Philippines' representatives in the three-day event.

Philippine Airlines will serve as Makati FC's official sponsor in all of its international trips this year.