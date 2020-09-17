LeBron James sets record for most All-NBA selections

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on August 5, 2020 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

LeBron James made history when he was named to the All-NBA team for a record 16th time in his career.

James was unanimously named to the All-NBA First Team, joining Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

This is James' 13th First Team selection. He also has two Second Team and one Third Team selections.

He moves past Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant, and San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan for most All-NBA selections in their career.

Moreover, James and Davis also became only the eighth pair of teammates to earn First Team selections in a season. They are the first Lakers duo to do it since Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.