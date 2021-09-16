PNVF identifies 3 possible venues for Champions League

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has identified three possible venues for its inaugural Champions League, scheduled for November.

The Women's Champions League is scheduled from November 13 to 19, while the Men's Champions League is set from November 20 to 26.

The PNVF set the schedules of the two competitions after a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, led by federation president Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

Currently, the federation is looking at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City, Claro M. Recto Events Center in Lipa City, or Tagaytay City as potential venues for the semi-bubble competitions.

The Champions League aims to bring together all volleyball stakeholders through a high level of play at the club level, Suzara said. It will feature eight teams in the men's and women's divisions, playing as many as 24 matches.

Among the clubs that attended the virtual meeting were: Cignal HD, Black Mamba-Army, Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo, PetroGazz and F2 Logistics. Also present were representatives from teams in Baguio City and Iligan City.

In the preliminary round, the eight clubs will be divided into two pools of four teams playing in a round-robin format. At the end of pool play, the teams will be ranked and will advance to the quarterfinals playing a cross-over single elimination as follows:

• 1A vs 4B

• 1B vs 4A

• 2A vs 3B

• 2B vs 3A

The quarterfinals winners will advance to the semifinals, while the losing clubs will play in the classification round:

1st-4th semifinals

• Winner of (1A vs 4B) vs Winner (2B vs 3A)

• Winner of (1B vs 4A) vs Winner of (2A vs 3B)

5th-8th semifinals

• Loser of (1A vs 4B) vs Loser of (2B vs 3A)

• Loser of (1B vs 4A) vs Loser of (2A vs 3B)

The semifinals winners will advance to the gold medal match, while the losing teams will play for the bronze medal.

The two winning clubs in the first stage of the classification phase will figure in the fifth to sixth place match, while the losing teams will play in the seventh to eighth place match. Deadline for the submission of 20-player rosters is on October 20.