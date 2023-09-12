Football: Azkals complete comeback vs. Afghanistan in friendly

The Philippine Azkals celebrate their come-from-behind win against Afghanistan in a friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, September 12, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The Philippine Azkals recovered from a goal down to defeat Afghanistan, 2-1, in a FIFA international friendly on Tuesday evening at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Sebastian Rasmussen's stunning solo effort and Christian Rontini's late header lifted the Azkals to their first victory since June.

They went behind in the 63rd minute after Omid Popalzay beat Neil Etheridge. But Rasmussen, who plays club football in Denmark, equalized just 11 minutes later as he battled past the entire Afghanistan defense before slotting in a left-footed effort against Faisal Ahmad Hamidi.

Rontini's header in the 81st minute completed the comeback for the Azkals.

Last Friday, the Azkals surrendered a late goal in a 1-1 draw with Chinese Taipei at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.

RELATED VIDEO