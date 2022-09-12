MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine under-19 national football team left for Oman on Sunday night, ahead of the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers to be played at the Al-Saada Sports Complex in Salalah, Oman.

The Philippines have been grouped in Group G along with hosts Oman, Thailand, and Afghanistan.

They open their campaign on September 14 when they play Oman, followed by Thailand on September 16, and Afghanistan on September 18.

The top team from each group along with the five best second-placed teams will advance to the final round, to be held in Uzbekistan in 2023.

Christopher Pedimonte will call the shots for the team, with Tommy Escoltero and goalkeeping coach Anthony Albao joining him in the staff. The team was accompanied by PFF technical director Stewart Hall, and national team captain Stephan Schrock.

The team conducted its training camp at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite in the build up to the qualifiers.

There are 23 players in the lineup including 12 holdovers from the team that competed in the AFF U19 Championship held in Indonesia last July 2022 including midfielder Sandro Reyes, defender Jaime Rosquillo, and forward Andres Aldeguer.

The full roster is as follows:

Related video: