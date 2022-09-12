PH badminton doubles teams take 3 golds in Benin

The Philippine national badminton team, composed of Thea Pomar, Rosman Razak, Yssa Leonardo, Mika De Guzman, Alvin Morada, Christian Bernardo, Jewel Angelo Albo. Handout photo.

The Philippine national badminton team ended their campaign in the 2022 Benin International on a rousing note on Sunday.

The team won three golds at stake in the doubles events at the Gymnase Institut Régional de Santé Publique in Ouidah.

Alvin Morada and Yssa Leonardo took two of these titles in this tournament which is part of the Badminton World Federation's Future Series, including the all-Filipino final in mixed doubles.

Morada, a National University alumnus, and Leonardo, a De La Salle University product, took down fellow Filipinos Christian Bernardo and Thea Pomar, in three games, 21-13,18-21, 21-17, in a solid 42-minute battle for that mixed doubles gold to close out the tournament.

"It was a great performance for the players these past two tournaments in Africa, and to have both pairs in the finals in mixed doubles showed what we can do," said head coach Rosman Razak.

Earlier, Morada and Bernardo made quick work of Nigeria's Saddam Sidi Rufai and Khalil Safana Shamsuddeen, 21-12, 21-9, in the final of the men's doubles, while Leonardo and Pomar also fashioned a similar drubbing of Egypt's Jana Abdelkader and Nour Ahmed Youssri, 21-13, 21-17, in the women's side.

Singles players Jewel Angelo Albo and Mika De Guzman both exited the competition in the second round.

Albo lost a pulsating three-gamer against Malaysia's Kim Sheng Chua, 10-21, 21-8, 19-21, while De Guzman absorbed a tighter three-set defeat to number 3 seed Amro Domou of Jordan, 21-19, 16-21, 14-21, in the said round.

The team returns near home as they are scheduled to participate in two events in Indonesia -- the Indonesia International Series Yogyakarta and the Indonesia International Challenge Yogyakarta.

