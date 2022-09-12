MANILA -- National esports team SIbol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad will take a longer route to the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championship proper after splitting its group stage matches in the regional qualifiers, Monday.

Sibol first won its match against Cambodia, bannered by powerhouse SeeYouSoon, before succumbing 2-0 against Myanmar, ending the group stages of the regional qualifiers at second place.

With the results, Sibol will be participating in the play-ins to be held in December in Bali.

"Our Sibol national team for MLBB will still have a chance at the championship as we get ready for the next phase of the tournament in Bali, Indonesia," the national team clarified.

ML:BB, bannered by players of world champions Blacklist International and a couple of former players from amateur squad MHRLK Esports, will have to take the longer route to IESF, by participating in the play-ins, also to be held in Bali, Indonesia.

Aside from IESF, the main lineup of Blacklist International is preparing to qualify and defend their throne in the M4 World Championship to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 1 to 15.

Sibol will also field representatives for Tekken and DOTA 2 in the tournament.