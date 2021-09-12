PBA: TNT deals Ginebra its second straight loss

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA locked up a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after dealing defending champion Barangay Ginebra an 88-67 beating, Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Tropang GIGA improved to 8-1 in the conference, and handed the Gin Kings a second consecutive defeat. Ginebra now has a 3-5 win-loss slate.

Rookie Mikey Williams waxed hot in the first quarter to help TNT pull away, and the Tropang GIGA weathered a brief Ginebra uprising in the third frame to stay in control.