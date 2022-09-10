Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Omega Esports on Saturday went back to their winning ways in MPL Season 10 after shutting down Blacklist International's 3-game winning streak during their clash in the second half of the season at the ICITE Building in Quezon City.

Omega held better control of the map for most of Game 1, and were already poised to demolish Blacklist's base after a lord fight left Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (Faramis), and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano (Beatrix) to survival after several attempts in the last five minutes of the matchup.

But the Blacklist captain set up a clutch play, utilizing the passive skills of her Faramis to burst down all of Omega's surviving heroes, with Oheb adding insult to injury with burst damage coming from his own artillery for a triple kill.

From there, with the rest of Blacklist resurrecting, they went forward with the counter-go to seal Game 1 in their favor.

OhMyV33nus earned the MVP nod behind 1 kill and 20 assists, on top of five deaths.

As Omega pulled ahead in Game 2, Blacklist looked to turn things around by trying to pick off Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui, who bought time with an outplay before his teammates rushed to the rescue, with Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog popped off his "Wild Charge" to knock up three players, and setting up the squad for a three-man kill.

With Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic zoning out OhMyV33nus' Mathilda, the other surviving Omega players went for the final push to force a decider.

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas picked up the MVP nod with his Wanwan, behind 5 kills and 3 assists.

With Omega picking up Julian for Raizen anew, they carried an easy advantage coming into Game 3, where they secured the series within 17 minutes of play.

Blacklist will face a waxing hot Bren Esports squad on September 17.