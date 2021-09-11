Home > Sports Leylah Fernandez’s father thanks Filipino Canadian fans for their support TFC News Canada Posted at Sep 11 2021 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The father of tennis star Leylah Fernandez thanks her Filipino fans for their support, as the 19-year-old athlete competes in the U.S. Open finals this weekend. Rowena Papasin has more. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Rising tennis star, Leylah Fernandez, U.S. Open, TFC News Read More: Rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez U.S. Open TFC News /entertainment/09/11/21/look-affleck-lopez-hit-red-carpet-in-venice-film-fest/video/entertainment/09/11/21/original-members-ng-side-a-may-virtual-reunion-concert/video/news/09/11/21/pagluwag-ng-restrictions-para-sa-bakunado-isinusulong/sports/09/11/21/singapores-paper-rex-gives-bren-shoutout-from-berlin/video/news/09/11/21/duterte-binantaan-ang-mga-nag-iimbestigang-senador