Leylah Fernandez’s father thanks Filipino Canadian fans for their support

Posted at Sep 11 2021 06:10 PM

The father of tennis star Leylah Fernandez thanks her Filipino fans for their support, as the 19-year-old athlete competes in the U.S. Open finals this weekend. Rowena Papasin has more.

