After a stellar performance with Gilas Pilipinas, Dwight Ramos is taking his talent to Japan as he signed with the Toyama Grouses in B. League Division 1 for the 2021-2022 season, it was announced Friday.

Ramos, who was one of the top scorers of Gilas in 2021, is the eighth Filipino to suit up for a Japanese basketball team after Thirdy Ravena in San-En, Kiefer Ravena in Shiga and brothers Juan Gomez de Liaño (Tokyo Z) and Javi Gomez de Liaño (Ibakari).

Kenmark Cariño also inked a deal with Aomori, Bobby Ray Parks with Nagoya, and Kobe Paras with Niigata Albirex.

Ramos is also foregoing his playing years with Ateneo de Manila University as a result of turning to professional ranks.

