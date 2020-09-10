Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz tells inspiring ‘story of my life’ in new children’s book

Hidilyn Diaz wants to share her success story, hoping to find promising young talent who can follow a similar career path.

And the Filipino continental champion weightlifter will be doing so with a new book published by Anvil Kids.

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist teamed up with Eugene Evasco, Noel Ferrer and artist Tristan Yuvienco to come up with a book titled, "Ginto't Pilak."

"This book is the story of my life to inspire the younger generation to dream high and tell them to reach their dream but they have to work hard because there is no instant in life," Diaz said on Instagram.

"Ginto't Pilak" tells the story of how Diaz achieved Olympic success.

"I came from nothing to eventually becoming a silver medalist. We never know, one of these kids might be the next Gold Medalist," said Diaz, who is currently training in Malaysia.

"This is my advocacy, to spread awareness of weightlifting and to find the next athlete who will be better than I ever was."