MANILA – Filipino-American Levi Jung-Ruivivar is jumping ship in the world of gymnastics as she is set to join the Philippine team after representing the United States for several years.

Jung-Ruivivar revealed her decision on Thursday, announcing that she will be pursuing her career wearing the national tri-colors.

“I wanted to announce that moving forward in my gymnastics career, I will be competing for the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP). I have truly cherished every opportunity I've had while competing nationally and internationally for the United States of America,” she wrote in the caption.

“I will continue to cheer for everyone at USAG. I am so grateful for all of the support I received from fellow athletes, coaches, and national staff members at USAG.”

The athlete was grateful to have developed in the US system and for the opportunity to train and compete with top athletes abroad.

Jung-Ruivivar is excited to bring her talent to the country once she represents the Philippines in international competitions, including the upcoming Asian Games in China.

“While this will be an adjustment, I still plan on pursuing my dreams of making the Olympics in 2024 and performing to the absolute best of my ability. I will continue to train at WOGA, but I am so excited to get the opportunity to represent the Philippines Internationally,” she continued.

The 17-year-old gymnast traces her Filipino roots to her father Anthony, who was born in Hawaii. He was also a former member of the US juniors gymnastics team.

Jung-Ruivivar will be joining a brewing power group with Fil-Ams Aleah Finnegan, Kylee Kvamme and Emma Lauren Malabuyo.

Finnegan and Kvamme will be representing the Philippines in the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium next month.

